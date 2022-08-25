Tank Confirms ‘R&B Money’ As Final Album And Answers The “Is R&B Dead” Question

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

After two decades of dropping some of the most bed-rocking music to make babies to, R&B veteran Tank is officially hanging it up with his 10th and final new album, R&B Money.

The “I Deserve” crooner sat down with Lore’l once again for a candid conversation about a variety of topics, including why he’s choosing to retire, what he plans to do next for burgeoning vocalists in the game and why the growing tension between rap and R&B may be the reason Diddy thinks that R&B is dead. Oh yeah, we definitely got him talking on that topic as well!

Watch the latest interview with Tank on The Morning Hustle below:

