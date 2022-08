Dallas rapperwas arrested on a weapons charge Wednesday morning.

Police say when they entered the rapper’s Oak Cliff house, they discovered a tiger cub caged inside. Officials safely seized the cat and transported it to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

At this time Freddy hasn’t been charged with anything in relation to having possession of the animal and was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is due to appear in court on Friday.