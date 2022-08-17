Kanye West Requests Yeezy Gap Gear Be Sold Out of “Trash Bags”, Twitter Reacts

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Billionaire rapper/producer Kanye West is nothing if not unpredictable. The star is being criticized for the merchandising presentation of his new Yeezy Gap collection.

In a now-viral post, a Twitter user wrote, “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything.”

Per Page Six, an eyewitness said that, “The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had [his clothes] on hangers” because “this is how he wanted it.”

“They won’t help you find [your] size,” they added, “you just have to just dig through everything.”

Twitter had strong reactions to the post with one replying, “Balenciaga & Kanye’s fetish with the homeless as “fashion muses” it’s everything that is wrong with billionaires…they no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be “edgy” and profit from it…it’s disgusting.”

Another added, “its not poor ppl buying these clothes is it its the rich ppl so hes not profiting off anyone whos sitting in the streets looking like this, its just the same look so excuse all the other creatives who use things around us for inspiration. he did this and said what he said.”

Others supported the rapper/designer, one user wrote, “what does this have to do with homelessness? Y’all never had to dig through the clearance rack or a pile of clothes at one of those discount clothing stores? Lmao”

Another user shared another photo of the collection writing that “everything was folded” and that the staff helped them find sizes.

Either way, the collection is likely to be another big hit for the 45-year-old father of four. Business Insider reports that his deal with Gap is valued at about $970 million.

