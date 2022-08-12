The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Our resident makeup artist Anika Kai gives us the rundown on Morphe’s Vegan Pro Brush Series. The 22-piece series will elevate your makeup game, providing a brush for just about any beauty look you want to create.

Morphe is known for its extensive, well-thought-out kits; you can expect the same with this series. Per the website, “each piece is precision-engineered from premium materials–including cutting-edge synthetic

bristles–for seamless application.” The brand boasts that the brushes are designed for artists at all skill levels, feature cutting-edge synthetic bristles for superior product pickup and laydown, provide minimal shedding, and are 100% vegan. Retailing from $6 – $22, this series won’t break the bank!

If you’re looking for new brushes to revamp your makeup routine, Morphe’s Vegan Pro Brush Series should probably be on your radar, according to Anika Kai. She’ll fill you in on her favorite brushes, and even show you show you hot to use them. You can purchase the Vegan Pro Series here but in the meantime, watch the review below!

DON’T MISS…

Our Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shares Her Top 5 Morphe Products

Beauty Influencer Nyane Talks Morphe Cosmetics Fierce Fairytale Collaboration: ‘It’s Fun, Bold, And A Beautiful Merge Of Colors’

Anika Kai Shows Us How To Add A Pop Of Color To Our Beauty Routine Using The Morphe X Lucky Charms Collection

Morphe Cosmetics’ Claire Holt Talks Filter Effect Line Expansion: ‘Concealer Is The The Unsung Hero Of Your Makeup Routine’

Anika Kai Gives A Breakdown Of Morphe’s Vegan Pro Brush Series was originally published on hellobeautiful.com