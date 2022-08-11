Corey Hales Wants To ‘Cool It Down’ In New Music Video

After his MajorStage presented co-headling concert with Marcus Rodriguez at DROM in NYC last month and a very impressive 300Ent. Unplugged series appearance, Massachusett made musician Cory Hales is wasting no time as he delivers the official music video to his Carter Sanders-produced track ‘Cool It Down.’

The visual, which comes after the releases of singles ‘Falling Down,’ ‘Major Leagues,’ and ‘Cherry Tree,’ captures the bearded Bostonian performing the record poolside with a band while accompanied by an assortment of beautiful women. You can watch the Caleb Edens-directed video below.

“I bought a mustang and was living on my own for the first time in Charleston, but on a cruise home from my Monday gig I was left thinking about this girl I had just met at the show. I think we all have those moments in our head where we map out everything we wish we said to someone and that’s exactly when the record was born. It’s also the first song I had written as a newly single person after a 5 year relationship, so it’s my personal favorite because all of my memories associated with the song are still super fun and positive.” Corey said when speaking on what inspired the song.

Raised in Milton, discovered at Berklee College of Music, and now residing in LA, Corey Hales is an exceptionally talented singer/songwriter who cannot be boxed into a genre. At 18 months his grandmother put him into a music program and graduated to piano lessons in kindergarten. Years later, in highschool he toured South Africa with his jazz combo playing guitar. That experience changed his outlook on life and he knew he had to spread love by touching people with music of his own.

Mentored by Mark Baxterr, renowned vocal coach to Aerosmith’s lead vocalist, Steve Tyler, the Beantown native’s Soulful-Pop brand of music has allowed him to travel to Europe, San Francisco, Atlanta, NOLA, Nashville, and NY as well as perform live solo sets at clubs in Harlem, the famed BlueBird Cafe in Nashville, and Kylemore’s Neo-Gothic Church of Ireland. Sighting his mother as his major source of inspiration in life as a whole, musically Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran influence his adult contemporary sonics. With only 4 commercial releases to his name, Hales has managed to garner over 1 million streams collectively between the songs and their matching visuals.

It looks like Corey is well on his way to superstardom. You can stream ‘Cool It Down’ and the rest of his music on Audiomack, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube. Give us your opinion of the track and video in the comments!

Corey Hales Wants To ‘Cool It Down’ In New Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com