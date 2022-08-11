Miss Independent: Neyo Once Grabbed Coco’s Fatty With Ice-T’s Approval?

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Now that Neyo is heading to a divorce it seems he is publicly embracing being a City Boy. He reveals he once grabbed Coco’s donk with Ice-T’s permission.

As per Hollywood Life the crooner made a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. While he discussed his rise to fame, some of his career defining highs and not so proudest moments, he also detailed an experience with Ice-T and his lovely wife at a Halloween party. “‘Cause mind you she had some sh*t on,” Ne-Yo said. “Right, so I walked up to him and I was like, ‘Bro, all due respect, I’ve wanted to squeeze Coco’s ass for a really long time.’”

Yes you read that correctly, but the story gets even better as the “Colors” rapper obliged the request. “You know what? And I’m just the kind of pimp that will let you do it.” Neyo went on to reveal that he relished in the moment. “[She] turned around and bent that thang over and I tried to grab as much of a handful as I could. He gave me a pound and we drank and hung out the rest of the night,” he explained.

Just as we are, N.O.R.E. was astounded by the reveal and pondered who was the most gangster out of the three of them. You can watch the hilarious clip below.

