Bobby Shmurda “Whole Brick,” Jay Worthy, Harry Fraud & Conway The Machine ft. Big Body Bes “Helicopter Homicide” & More | Daily Visuals 8.8.22

Bobby’s back on his bullsh*t and while he’s dancing a bit in his latest offering, it does have more of off the block feel to it than a booty shakin’ vibe like his previous joints.

Coming through with his new visuals to “Whole Brick,” Bobby enlists the talents of some thick young women to cook up his work while half-naked in a spiffy all-white kitchen as Bobby bounces to the beat before his team joins him for the trap house festivities.

Elsewhere Jay Worthy links up with Conway The Machine at a diner to get some grub before we see Big Body Bes goes off on the beat at a liquor store for their clip to “Helicopter Homicide.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from That Mexican OT, Jnr Choi and Fivio Foreign, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA – “WHOLE BRICK”

JAY WORTHY, HARRY FRAUD & CONWAY THE MACHINE FT. BIG BODY BES – “HELICOPTER HOMICIDE”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “RIDIN’ DIRTY”

JNR CHOI & FIVIO FOREIGN – “AMUSED”

MOZZY – “MURDER ON MY MIND”

G PERICO & GOTDAMNITDUPRI – “10 DIGITS”

RUCCI & WALLIE THE SENSEI – “HOUSE PARTY”

KING LIL G – “BANG ON SIGHT”

