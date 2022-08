The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE



A panel on how to maintain all aspects of your health.

Moderator: Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9

Panelists:

Dr. Bahby Banks – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Dr. Nicole Swiner – Serenity Hydration & Wellness

Tamela Mann – Gospel Artist and Actress (Meet The Browns, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living)

