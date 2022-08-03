Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary Writes Whiny Response To An Invitation To Appear On ‘The View’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Have you ever invited someone to a party and instead of just declining the RSVP option they sent you a lengthy and whiny text message listing all their grievances with you in explaining why they’re not coming? That’s generally what happened when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was invited to appear on The View.

Seriously, all DeSantis had to do was say “no.” Instead, his deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, felt the need to turn it into a clout-chasing opportunity as well as a Karen-style “I’d like to speak to The View’s manager” moment.

“Are the hosts of the View really interested in hearing from Gov. DeSantis about all the important work he is doing on behalf of Floridians to protect their health and livelihood, to stand up for parents and children, and to defend freedom?” he asked in his reply sent to the show, according to the New York Post.

“Which of the following statements from the hosts of the View do you recommend our team consider when deciding if the interview will be a genuine pursuit of the truth?” Griffin continued.

Griffin reportedly went on to list a number of separate instances in which the hosts of the show were super mean to DeSantis and, apparently, hurt his wittle feewings.

From the Post:

In June, Sunny Hostin described DeSantis as a “fascist and a bigot,” according to the statement. And in August 2021, Joy Behar cited DeSantis’ less stringent COVID-19 restrictions in calling him a “homicidal sociopath” enamored with his “white supremacist” base.

On separate occasions earlier this year, Hostin and Ana Navarro both accused him of being hostile to black people, women, and the LGBTQ community.

Whaaah? They called him a “fascist and a bigot” and a racist who is anti-LGBTQ and anti-common sense when it comes to the pandemic? You. Don’t. Say.

I mean, come on—it’s not like DeSantis tried to rearrange Florida’s congressional map for no other reason than to dilute Black voting power. It’s not like he’s been hell-bent on banning critical race theory into oblivion despite never demonstrating even remotely that he has a clue what CRT is. Shame on The View for acting like Florida’s good governor proposed legislation to ban any school curriculum on race that makes white people feel “discomfort” while also defending Joe Rogan by saying he “shouldn’t have apologized” for his flagrant use of the n-word, racist descriptions of Africans in Africa and for referring to a Black neighborhood as the Planet of the Apes.

Seriously though, there is no objective doubt that DeSantis plays to a white nationalist base. There’s also no objective doubt that his attitude since the very start of the pandemic has generally been: “What pandemic?” He’s also just as much against any LGBTQ or gender-related curriculum as he is against any Black history or systemic racism discussions that make white people turn grand wizard red. (It’s one of the most popular colors in the KKKrayola box.)

But to be fair, I’m not sure why The View insists on inviting far-right morons to their panel discussion cookout anyway. It seems very obvious that its audience doesn’t like these MFs. Remember when the hosts had top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway on the show? The white woman whose first name is actually two white woman names stuck together got booed by The View‘s live audience forcing Whoopi Goldberg to play Captain Save-A-Professional-Liar by admonishing the audience for its rudeness.

If the audience was that hostile to the woman whose last name is also her job description under the Trump administration, how do you think they’d respond to DeSantis joining the panel?

Why even offer Ron DeSantis the platform just to be forced to scold your own audience again? Declining this invitation is probably the smartest thing DeSantis has done since he’s been in office.

He could’ve been less of a crybaby about it though.

