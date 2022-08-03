DVSN Keeps It Real On “If I Get Caught” Controversy And Jay-Z Clearing The Sample

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

R&B reached a new level of toxicity recently with the release of DVSN‘s highly-controversial single “If I Get Caught,” an ode to “keeping it real” when it comes to relationships and infidelities that ironically enough samples Jay-Z’s classic (and equally problematic) 2002 hit “Song Cry.” Although the streets are falling the hit single the “toxic anthem of the summer,” The members of DVSN like to think of it as just being honest.

We got the opportunity to get DVSN in the studio for a chance to break it all down officially and explain things from their perspective. They also gave us some insight on the new album where the song will live, in addition to how they managed to get Hov to sign off on a sample that has, well, divided audiences yet brought them together all at the same time.

Watch the full interview with DVSN below, exclusively on The Morning Hustle:

