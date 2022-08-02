Disney+ Teases The Birth of The Rebellion In New Trailer For Star Wars Spinoff Series ‘Andor’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped up and given Star Wars fans what they’ve been dreaming about since the end of Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith, Disney+ is shifting its attention to its next Star Wars spinoff series, and it won’t be long before it starts streaming.

Yesterday fans got a new trailer for Disney+’s newest series, Andor, which centers around Diego Luna’s character of Cassian Andor and will serve as a precursor to the events of the Star Wars prequel, Rogue One. Basically, it’s a prequel to the prequel. Showing how Andor went from a soldier of the evil Empire to a man down with the resistance, the trailer shows how he got involved with the movement as a child before being recruited to fight the oppressors by Stellan Skarsgård.

Along with Luna returning as Andor, Forrest Whitaker will also be reprising his Rogue One character of Saw Gerrera for the upcoming series. It should be a joy for Star Wars fans across the board.

Official Synopsis:

The “Andor” series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Check out the trailer for Andor below and let us know if you’ll be tuning into the three-episode series come September 21st in the comments section below.

Photo: Disney+ / Andor

