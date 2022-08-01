Dallas Back To School Events To Attend

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Well, Summer is over folks! It’s time to get the children back to school and prepared for another school year. We know that it can be challenging to find the required school supplies and resources needed, so we compiled a list of back-to-school events to attend.

All of these events are first come first serve except for the Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair – which is only open for those who have pre-registered by today (August 1st).

Aug 5th – Mayors Back To School Fair (Dallas/Tarrant)

Fort Worth – Back To School Roundup

Tarrant County College South Campus

5301 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Dallas – Mayor’s Back To School Fair

Fair Park – 1010 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

https://www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com/ Mayor Eric Johnson is excited to host the 26th Annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Fair Park (3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210).

Aug 13th – Buzz Back To School

AOC Parking Lot – 400 North Beach St. Fort Worth

10am-1pm

Aug 13th – Lancaster Back To School Bash

The Back-to-School Bash will be in the Lancaster High School Coliseum, located at 200 E. Wintergreen Rd. Lancaster, TX 75134. If you are interested in being a vendor, please email info@lancaster.org. The bash will include all back-to-school health screenings, immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations, free haircuts, free school supplies, clear backpack giveaways, and more! Each Lancaster ISD campus will be represented, and community vendors will be present. https://www.lancasterisd.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=33&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=6384&PageID=1

Aug 13th – Kappa Kutz Back To School Giveaway

Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary

600 Kentucky Ave Fort Worth TX

11am-3pm

Giving away free haircuts and backpacks

Aug 13th Funkytown Fridge Back To School Giveaway

Village Creek Park – 4750 Wilbarger Fort Worth

Will be giving free food, games, backpacks, and school supplies on a first come first come basis.

Time: 6pm

Aug 14th – Back To School Free Haircuts Dooneys

Back To School event giving away free haircuts , school supplies and scholarship funds for kids ages 5-17.

4333 Gannon Ln #115, Dallas, TX 75237