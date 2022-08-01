Dallas Back To School Events To Attend

Well, Summer is over folks! It’s time to get the children back to school and prepared for another school year. We know that it can be challenging to find the required school supplies and resources needed, so we compiled a list of back-to-school events to attend.
All of these events are first come first serve except for the Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair – which is only open for those who have pre-registered by today (August 1st).
Aug 5th – Mayors Back To School Fair (Dallas/Tarrant)
Fort Worth – Back To School Roundup
Tarrant County College South Campus
5301 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Dallas – Mayor’s Back To School Fair
Fair Park – 1010 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210
https://www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com/
Mayor Eric Johnson is excited to host the 26th Annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Fair Park (3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210).
Aug 13th – Buzz Back To School
AOC Parking Lot – 400 North Beach St. Fort Worth
10am-1pm
Aug 13th – Lancaster Back To School Bash
The Back-to-School Bash will be in the Lancaster High School Coliseum, located at 200 E. Wintergreen Rd. Lancaster, TX 75134.
If you are interested in being a vendor, please email info@lancaster.org.
The bash will include all back-to-school health screenings, immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations, free haircuts, free school supplies, clear backpack giveaways, and more! Each Lancaster ISD campus will be represented, and community vendors will be present.
https://www.lancasterisd.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=33&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=6384&PageID=1
Aug 13th – Kappa Kutz Back To School Giveaway
Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary
600 Kentucky Ave Fort Worth TX
11am-3pm
Giving away free haircuts and backpacks
Aug 13th Funkytown Fridge Back To School Giveaway
Village Creek Park – 4750 Wilbarger Fort Worth
Will be giving free food, games, backpacks, and school supplies on a first come first come basis.
Time: 6pm
Aug 14th – Back To School Free Haircuts Dooneys
Back To School event giving away free haircuts , school supplies and scholarship funds for kids ages 5-17.
4333 Gannon Ln #115, Dallas, TX 75237
Time: 11am -4pm