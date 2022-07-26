Florida Rapper Rollie Bands Shot And Killed Soon After Posting Location Online To Taunt Enemies

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Being boastful on social media comes with both pros and cons, the former being that you get to act tough for all to see and fear while the latter might just have you writing a check that your butt can’t cash.

Florida rapper Rollie Bands unfortunately experienced the most severe con in terms of talking wild on the Internet after what he thought would be a fruitless call-out to his haters, geo-tagging included, soon resulted in him being shot and killed right outside of his home.

The Tampa-bred emcee went viral over the weekend for all the wrong reasons, with many actually making a mockery of his fate in a sad turn of events. As No Jumper summed it up in the tweet seen above, Bands made a post in his Instagram Story last Friday (July 22) in an effort to show zero fear for those who wished death on him, writing, “A lot of these N*ggas kno where I live at fr I sleep in peace If a n*gga want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins” [sic]. Shortly after, a car pulled up outside the IQ Apartments building complex and shot the young Florida rapper before speeding off. It’s believed they found him so quickly based on the location posted in the aforementioned IG Story.

More on this developing case below, via New York Post:

“The suspects — who police believe knew and targeted Bands — fled in a vehicle. They remain at large.

‘At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other,’ the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in the report.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.”

As many of us learned in the classic Chappelle’s Show skit “When Keeping it Real Goes Wrong,” sometimes it’s best to leave the tough guy act to professional wrestlers. Nonetheless, we send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Rollie Bands.

Florida Rapper Rollie Bands Shot And Killed Soon After Posting Location Online To Taunt Enemies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com