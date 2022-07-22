R. Kelly Is Now Blaming Ex-Wife Drea For His Own Behavior, Estrangement From Children

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s one thing to actually commit a crime, but there’s a whole other level of disrespect when you try and put the blame on someone else for your own devious actions.

The blame for R. Kelly’s downfall is on no one but his own unfortunate sexual proclivities for teenagers, but a recent report claims that he actually put fault on ex-wife Drea Kelly for not only forcing him to find other options but also keeping him away from their kids.

Although she looks like quite a lover in the beautiful picture seen above that Drea posted on Instagram, Kellz sums her up as more of a heartbreaker that put a dancing career over the promise they made in their marriage. A psych evaluation obtained by Radar Online revealed the Chocolate Factory singer pretty much is saying that marital woes made him cheat, with the report stating, “Mr. Kelly stated that his sexual history related to conflict with his ex-wife of subsequent estrangement from his children.”

More on what that psych eval on R. Kelly panned out below, via Radar Online:

“During his session, Kelly spoke about his relationship with his ex-wife Andrea ‘Dre’ and the 3 children they share: 24-year-old Joann Kelly, 22-year-old Jaya, and 20-year-old Robert Kelly Jr.

The singer and his ex were married from 1996 to 2009. Kelly told the doctor who interviewed him that he met Dre when she was hired as his choreographer.

They dated for a bit before he cut off all other women. Kelly told his doctor that the marriage ended because Dre wanted to pursue her career in dancing, “which was something they had discussed prior to the marriage.”

Kelly said Dre had ‘agreed to be a housewife and raise the children prior to the marriage.’ In the past couple of years, Dre has spoken out about her marriage and accused Kelly of being abusive.

In his session, Kelly also admitted to being estranged from his children.”

The psychiatric eval was originally done as way to actually help Kelly’s case, with hopes of getting compassion from the judge on his sentence. Instead, a federal judge showed little interest and sentenced him to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking by a New York magistrate.

He faces a separate criminal trial in Chicago very soon.

R. Kelly Is Now Blaming Ex-Wife Drea For His Own Behavior, Estrangement From Children was originally published on blackamericaweb.com