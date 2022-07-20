The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

With Beats By Dre losing some of its steam the last few years, the audio game is basically up for grabs at this point. Mercedes is looking to fill that void and put some high-powered earbuds in it with the folks at Master & Dynamic.

According to HypeBeast, Master & Dynamic has teamed up with Mercedes-AMG to create a next-level set of headphones and earbuds that is sure to make listeners feel like a million bucks. Using automotive-inspired robust and lightweight materials including magnesium, carbon fiber, and Kevlar, the Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG collection was made to deliver some of the slickest sounds you’ll hear while not feeling the weight of the beat as you walk. But that’s just the beginning.

Highlights from the four-piece series include the MW08 wireless in-ears which arrive in a carbon fiber charging case. Made from Kevlar and shatter-resistant sapphire glass, the earbuds feature memory foam ear tips delivering hybrid ANC and two ambient listening modes. The two minimalist ANC headphones include the MW75 and MG20 which both incorporate Beryllium drivers, soft lambskin ear pads, and Kevlar fiber plates. The MG20 takes it up a notch with 7.1 surround sound, lightweight magnesium ear cups, and an Alcantra-lined headband. Rounding out the assortment is a multipurpose aluminum MC100 wireless charging pad that works with the MW08 buds.

You have to wonder what kind of sounds these devices would bump out given the materials used to create such a gadget. We’re going to say some hi-fidelity greateness.

Check out the joints below and let us know if you’ll be interested in picking up one of these headphones when they drop sometime later this month.

Master & Dynamic and Mercedes-AMG Team Up For New Audio Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com