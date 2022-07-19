L Day: The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Dropped Today

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The highly-anticipated release of the Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 is about to go down and best believe it’ll be a damn near impossible copp but worth the try.

At 12pm ET, heads will have their chance to purchase a pair of highly coveted LVAF1’s on the Louis Vuitton website as it’ll be an every man for himself situation with sneaker bots sure to attack at noon sharp. Retailing for a mere $3,450, Sneakernews has the info on how the release will go down an it seems simple and fair enough.

By entering this waiting room, you accept our specific sales terms:

1. Entry to view and purchase the collection is on a random basis and will end once products are sold out. First come first serve cannot be guaranteed.

2. If you succeed to pass the waiting room, you will have 10 minutes to select your Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 model and place the product in your cart.

3. To ensure an inclusive experience the sale is limited to 1 (one) pair of sneakers per customer. Any attempt to break this term will lead to cancellation of all your Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 orders.

4. Please be advised that your Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneaker is only reserved once your payment step is completed.

5. We will acknowledge receipt of your order request by sending you an email after payment step is completed. This email, however, does not confirm final acceptance of your order. Your order will be accepted if after order review you receive a shipping confirmation email. Please be advised that the lead time for receiving your shipping confirmation may take a few more days.

Lastly, you do not need to create a MYLV account to complete your purchase. If you would like to create a MYLV account you may do so after the sale has ended.

Sounds like quite the instructions.

Did you try to cop a pair? Any luck? The resale should be quite profitable if you were lucky enough to snag a pair. Let us know in the comment section if you were able to get a pair.

