The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Javon Walton’s “Ashtray” may no longer be with us (RIP), but Travis Scott has helped resurrect our favorite Euphoria character for his latest Jordan collaboration campaign and we’re loving it.

On Monday (July 18) Travis Scott’s latest capsule collection with Jordan Brand went live along with the raffle for the highly coveted “Reverse Mocha” Air Jordan 1 Cactus Jacks. Though everyone and they mama took L’s on those sneakers, there’s still a lot of pretty cool merchandise that can be got on the Travis Scott website including hoodies, t-shirts, shorts and even some accessories.

Despite the L’s on yesterday’s raffle, the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low’s will be releasing on the dreaded SNKRS app on July 21, so we’ll have another chance at experiencing heartbreak and frustration.

Check out the promo for the Travis Scott x Jordan Brand capsule collection and peep Ashtray ride again and some cool appearances from MLB legend Reggie Jackson and the Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers.

‘Euphoria”s “Ashtray” Returns For Travis Scott’s Jordan Capsule Collection Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com