Issa Rae Shine’s Bright As ‘TODAY’ Magazine’s First Cover Star

Issa Rae is a sight for sore eyes as the first cover star for TODAY Magazine. The multi-hyphenate star discusses life after Insecure, keeping her private life off-limits, plus more.

Issa Rae is an icon, and everyone knows it. The Los Angeles native posed boldly on the cover of TODAY magazine wearing a beaming yellow Oscar de la Renta frock that bounced perfectly off her melanin. She wore her hair in a high ponytail with two braids swooped in the front.

In the issue, Rae talks about how she is rediscovering balance when it comes to her life. “Last year taught me that the balance needs to be planned in advance for me, because, otherwise, I would just work, work, work, work, work,” Rae said. “Even after ‘Insecure,’ like a dummy, I did an episode of ‘Roar.’ Then I flew to France, and I was like, ‘Why did I need to do that? I could have taken that two weeks in between to chill and prepare and do all these things?’ But I chose to do this episode. It was a great experience … but I know myself. I know how frustrated and/or tired I can get in some cases, and I’m not doing my best when I’m like that,” said Rae.

Rae went on to chat about her upcoming projects like RAP SH!T and a few new movie roles. She also explained why she felt the need to address the pregnancy rumors and what’s next in her life.

