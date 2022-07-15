NBA YoungBoy Found Not Guilty in Federal Weapon Case

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, formerly NBA YoungBoy, has been found not guilty in his Los Angeles gun trial.

YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon. The arrest in March of 2021 could’ve landed him seven years in federal prison.

RollingStone has more on the developing details of this story:

The popular and prolific rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities recovered an FN FNX .45 caliber pistol from the floor of his Mercedes Maybach when he was arrested in Los Angeles on March 22, 2021, based on a felony gun possession warrant out of Louisiana.

Although undoubtedly exciting news for the chart-topping rapper, YoungBoy isn’t out of the woods just yet. He still faces charges in Louisiana for a similar event stemming from a Baton Rouge arrest in September 2020.

We’ll have more on this story has details emerge.

