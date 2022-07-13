The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

As we count down the days until we finally see what Jordan Peele has in store for us when NOPE hits theaters on July 22, he’s giving his fans a little something to hold them over until the premiere of his highly-anticipated sci-fi film.

The genius behind Get Out and Us has just dropped a NOPE VR experience exclusively on Meta’s Horizon Worlds app. Produced under a partnership with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Meta, and Universal Pictures, NOPE VR will allow Meta Quest 2 users to begin the game by finding themselves as passengers on the Monkeypaw train which will feature Easter eggs from Peele’s Get Out, Us, and of course, NOPE. And that’s just the beginning.

There is also a “NOPE World” that lands you in a VR version of the Haywood Ranch from the forthcoming movie. Users will be able to interact with other fans and engage in the elements of the set like riding a motorcycle or playing records.

Also, aliens!

Unfortunately, only 11 people can play as a group at a time in NOPE World but we’re sure it will make things that much more intense when you see your friends getting sucked up into the sky. Not to be left behind, Horizon Worlds VR experiences are working on a Get Out World and Us World which are slated to debut sometime later this summer.

You might have to get a Meta Quest 2 and Horizon Worlds just to get in on this because it sounds like hella fun.

Will you be checking out NOPE world when you get a chance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Has A VR Experience Exclusively On Meta’s Horizon Worlds was originally published on hiphopwired.com