ERCOT Needs Us To Unplug Monday, July 11

Extreme temperatures across Texas are pushing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to call on Texans to help conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m.
They have also issued a “projected reserve capacity shortage” during this time, and although they don’t predict any electricity shortages-we know what happened last time, and we can’t go back down that road again. See below Dallas Morning News has provided ways to quickly prepare in case of an emergency.
READ FULL MEMO VIA ERCOT:
LIVE UPDATES:
- Total forecasted demand is 79,671 MW.
- As of 2:30 PM CST, We have used 3,491 MW.
How to track electricity demand
-
View daily peak demand forecast, current load, and available generation here.
- Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO) and Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas).
- Sign up for the ERCOT mobile app (available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play).
- Subscribe to the EmergencyAlerts list on http://lists.ercot.com.
Consumer assistance
Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline – 1-888-782-8477