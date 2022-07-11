Let’s Get Slurpee Wasted!

Party people young and old, it’s that time of the year again!

75 years ago today the very first 7-Eleven opened up in Oakcliff! What started out as an ice house storefront originally called “Tot’em”, turned into an operation with over 78,029 stores in 19 countries! On top of selling ice they also began providing milk, bread, and eggs on Sundays and evenings, when grocery stores were usually closed (which made them super convenient for the community). It wasn’t until 1946 that ‘Tote’m’ became 7-Eleven because they extended their store hours to 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., seven days a week. By the late 1950s, 7-Eleven stores began expanding to the East Coast and the rest was history!

Now how do WE get to be apart of the fun?! Grab your FREE Slurpee drink at any 7-leven location, Speedway, and Stripes stores! Just make sure to download the 7-eleven app to redeem your summer specialty! What’s even cooler is that they’re offering Slurpees for $1 all summer long! A brain freeze never sounded so good!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack