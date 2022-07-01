The Tom Joyner Foundation And BetMGM To Offer Executive Series For HBCU Students

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Although our founder Tom Joyner is enjoying his well-earned retirement, he still finds time to give back to the Black community through his decades-spanning namesake scholarship program.

The Tom Joyner Foundation is now partnering with sports betting portal BetMGM to offer an Executive Series to HBCUs nationwide beginning for the fall semester.

The boss man spelled it all out in an announcement post on Instagram (seen above), which sums up the Executive Series as a combination of executive-student panels, professional resume critiques and job interview preparation. Workshops will be offered to help graduating seniors make a proper transition into career fields that include HR, Finance, Legal, Marketing, Product Design and much more. Mr. Joyner himself commented on the partnership by stating, “Our goal has been to keep students in school, and it is critical that we ensure their success after graduation through phenomenal partnerships with organizations such as BetMGM.”

BetMGM Chief Executive Officer Adam Greenblatt echoed Tom’s affirmation, also stating in the press release, “We’re proud to partner with The Tom Joyner Foundation in working with HBCU students to help them identify pathways to successful careers. Our goal at BetMGM is to promote equitable candidate experiences and an inclusive working environment.”

See why we have so much love for this man?! Those interested in pursuing this opportunity being provided by the Tom Joyner Foundation And BetMGM can check the organization’s website this coming fall when updated information will be added. Since it began in 1998, the company has raised over $69 million to support more than 32,000 HBCU students. We’re just glad to see it continuing to positively impact for the community for the foreseeable future.

