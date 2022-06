The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Rapper Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot late last night in Edgewater, NJ.

As reported by TMZ, Lil Tjay is currently undergoing surgery. The severity of the rapper’s gun shot wound has not yet been explained.

During that night, 2 shootouts were reported at both a Chipotle Restaurant and a nearby Exxon Gas station.

The person who was shot at Chipotle was hit several times and the person at the Exxon was shot once. The identify of the first victim is Lil Tjay but the identity of the second victim has not yet been revealed. While the motive of the shooter or shooters are unknown, police are on a large search hunt to find the suspect(s). Check back for more updates.

Lil Tjay Shot in New Jersey & Undergoing Emergency Surgery was originally published on rnbphilly.com