Megan Thee Stallion Wants Pint-Sized Rapper Tory Lanez Thrown “Under The Jail”

Hip-Hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion opened even more about the shooting incident involving herself, Tory Lanez, and her former best friend, Kelsey Harris.

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Thrown “Under The Jail”

Megan Thee Stallion is definitely trying to take control of the narrative following the July 2020 incident where she alleges the pint-sized Canadian musician Tory Lanez shot her.

The Houston rapper, born Megan Peete, spoke about the shooting in a cover feature with Rolling Stone telling the publication, “I want him to go to jail,” further adding,” “I want him to go under the jail.”

In the feature where she proclaims, “I Will Not Back Down,” Thee Stallion also mentions the interaction between her former bestie, Kelsey Harris, and Lanez just two days after the shooting. The “Say It” crafter allegedly thanked Harris for keeping her lips sealed.

“This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that,” Megan claimed. “And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.”

Harris has since responded, dropping an Instagram Stories post where she claimed Thee Stallion is playing “social media games.”

“If y’all not catching on the social media games right now, then I don’t know what to tell y’all,” Harris said. “When it’s my turn, just know I’m going to break everything the fuck down, and we gonna see who looks bad in the end.”

Thee Stallion did drop another post on Instagram, sharing a video from her Rolling Stone cover shoot with the caption reading, “hee hardest and thee realest anybody with any different to say speak up or shut up.”

We’re not sure who she directed that post at, but it could be a safe bet that it was for Harris.

Megan Thee Villain?

Thee Stallion had more to say about the situation. She spoke about the narrative being flipped on her and feeling she is being portrayed as “the villain.”

“I get online, I see funny shit all day,” The Stallion said. “But then in the mix of that, there is also 20 people at-ing me at one time, saying crazy stuff. I’m like, ‘My 15 minutes [online] is over. Get off.’

“I see people saying, ‘Damn, I would’ve shot that bitch too’,” she continued.

“In some kind of way, I became the villain,” she said. “And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong.”

Well, thank goodness for the hotties to constantly remind her to ignore the nonsense.

“When I see Thee Hotties care about my mental health, they’ll be like, ‘OK, girl, you don’t want to get online. That’s fine. Oh, Megan, I’m just sending you love and support today.”

As for the trial, that is still a work in process, with DJ Akademiks’ name even being brought up during a recent hearing.

