DJ Akademiks’ Reputation Questioned After Underage Comments Resurface

Hip-Hop’s most vocal media personality is being called out once again. Some of DJ Akademiks‘ old comments regarding romancing young girls have resurfaced—and the demands for his removal from the paint have heightened.

As per Hot New Hip Hop the Rap commentator is being dragged on social media for some very questionable comments he made back in 2013 when he was 20 years old. On a video clip he is seen giving his thoughts on having relations with women under the age of 20. “And to keep it real if you think about it in the bigger scheme of things, there’s not much difference between a 20 or a 17 or a 21 and a 17,” he said.

“Just kind of means one’s a minor and one’s not a minor. But listen, I will say I adopted this rule which I think is fine, I said listen, ‘as long as a chick got a college ID she’s getting f***ed.’ I don’t care if she 17, I don’t care if she 17 and a half, I don’t care if she just turned 17, she gon’ get this d***.”

Naturally many his critics and enemies alike made sure to make use of the clip including Jay Critch; a rapper who has been highly critical of the former Everyday Struggle host. “It’s a special place in hell for pedophiles smh @Akademiks” he wrote on Twitter.

After the creepy commentary went viral he took to his Twitch stream to clarify, or rather further muddy his name. “What I was trying to say is that, either you’re 21 or 20, right?” he said. “And someone’s like, 17, this Is only the college dynamic, right? Because they put four years of kids together, just like they do in high school. I said, usually there’s not much of a difference, like, when you’re in college, you don’t really see the difference and I still believe that.”

He went on to specify that the context was anchored around college life and college life only. “As long as they go to your school, bro, you do not ask,” he emphasized. “It’s not that you want anybody underage, you just assume. So, that’s what I’m sayin’—if it ends up being that, it’s like, yeah that’s not what you wanted to do type [of] sh*t, but it’s like, I don’t look at it as in somebody deliberately looking for kids.”

