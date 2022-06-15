Keke Palmer Shares Self Care Advice While Getting All Glammed Up: ‘Protect Your Peace’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to share helpful mental health advice while getting all glammed up and we’ve never related to her more.

In an IG Reel, the actress sat in a chair with a face that was beat to the GAWDS while getting her hair primped and pulled into a slicked back high curly pony tail. While getting her hair done, the beauty stared directly into her phone camera to share helpful advice with her followers, telling them, “Let me tell you something. Stay away from people, that every time you tell them something good going on in your life, always have reason to make you second guess it or they always give you the ‘oh well I’m just being devil’s advocate.’ I don’t need no d*** devil’s advocate. Cut those people off!” she explained.

The video then continued with Keke telling her followers to “leave those people alone” because you don’t “need people who will tell you what can go wrong. You need people who will tell you what can go right!”

We know that’s right!

She then added more advice for her followers in her IG caption, writing, “This is a public service announcement! The key word here is, EVERY TIME. Protect your peace AT ALL COST. People out here don’t even know how miserable they are, they don’t even KNOW why they are so negative and probably mean no harm. But meaning no harm doesn’t mean you can’t still CAUSE HARM. Stay loved and and gassed up, not depleted and doubtful. Disappearing is the greatest form of self love.

Trust me, I know! —Signed A Virgo”

Check out the post below.

We love a self-love queen!

