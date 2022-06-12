The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Nene Leakes took to Instagram to show off her flawless face in a gorgeous selfie that we’re swooning over!

Taking to the platform, the beauty served in a pink ensemble and a face that was beat to perfection. She wore her signature blonde locs straight down with a middle part to let her hair frame the sides of her face and gave us her best smize as she posed for a selfie that she shared for her millions of Instagram followers. “Keep yo eye on me,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

,” one of the reality TV queen’s 4.2 million IG followers wrote underneath the flawless picture while another commented and wrote, “Wow! You look absolutely stunning my love! .” “it’s giving yungNENE404,” one of the reality TV queen’s 4.2 million IG followers wrote underneath the flawless picture while another commented and wrote, “Wow! You look absolutely stunning my love!.”

Safe to say that she looks amazing!

Nene Leakes Serves Face In A Flawless Instagram Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com