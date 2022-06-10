STREAMED: SZA Re-Ups For “Ctrl (Deluxe)” Pharrell Connects With 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator For “Cash In Cash Out” & More

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams feat. 21 Savage, Tyler, The Creator — “Cash In Cash Out”

Skateboard P rolls out with a new single. A staggering eight years removed from his “Happy”-boasting G I R L LP, Pharrell Williams unveils his newest single, “Cash In Cash Out.”

Longtime P disciple Tyler, The Creator appears on the record with a boastful verse. “You got that back end from the back door,” he raps. “I got offered two-point-five for the last show / I declined ’cause the stage didn’t match my ethos / They know that I’m sick wit’ it.”

21 Savage also lends his voice. “I put Chanel on my feet, European model got Chanel on my seats,” Savage raps. “Put me in a third world country in the middle of the slums, I’ma turn it to a million dollar street / Pharrell made this so it’s a million dollar beat.”

P, who does indeed handle the production on this track, was instrumental in recent projects by Pusha T and Nigo. He hasn’t released a full-length album since 2014’s G I R L, which featured Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, and the Despicable Me 2 hit, “Happy.”

Pharrell is slated to headline the upcoming “Something In the Water” festival in Washington, D.C.The Juneteenth weekend celebration will reportedly include appearances from some of P’s famous friends as surprise guests, including SZA, Q-Tip, Timberlake, and N.O.R.E.

Listen to “Cash In Cash Out” below.

SZA — Ctrl (Deluxe)

It’s been five years since SZA broke out with her major label debut album, Ctrl. To celebrate the occasion, TDE’s shining singer songwriter has unleashed the project’s deluxe edition. It features previously-untapped tracks from 2014-2017 recording sessions, according to the star.

Solana saw some stellar single sales from this project, including tracks like “Drew Barrymore,” “Love Galore” with Travis Scott, and “The Weekend.” However, album cuts also became fan favorites, including “Supermodel” and “Doves in the Wind” with Kendrick Lamar.

The deluxe version repackages the critically-celebrated Grammy-nominated project with an alternate version of “Love Galore” and previously-unreleased joints like “2AM,” “Miles,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and more.

SZA announced the deluxe version on Twitter, saying that the songs were made between 2014 and 2017 “to be absolutely clear.” She went on to add: “This is JUST a gift for camp ctrl . Nothing more nothing less . if u family you get it . 5 yrs is a long time . Thank you for changing my life I love you . Happy anniversary.”

Listen to the deluxe edition of Ctrl below.

Kid Cudi — “Do What I Want”

Kid Cudi embarks on an Entergalactic journey with the release of his newest musical single, “Do What I Want.” The track was produced by Take a Daytrip, Russ Chell, Roy Lenzo, and Jared Levius.

“I fee like I could do what I want,” Cudder raps on the track. “I’ma do what I want / Feelin’ right in a movie / Yeah, that shit would be groovy / Anything that I want, anything that will move me…and I’m living with love / Ain’t no question, all praises to my angels above.”

“Do What I Want” is slated to appear on Cudi’s forthcoming Netflix project, Entergalactic, which will be accompanied by an album due this fall, according to a press release. Cudi has called this his “greatest achievement.” Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, and more are set to appear in Entergalactic.

Listen to “Do What I Want” below.

Logic feat. Wiz Khalifa — “Breath Control”

Logic and Wiz Khalifa are quite the dynamic duo now. The two emcees teamed up on songs like “High Today,” “Indica Badu,” and “Still Ballin.” Now, they’re back with “Breath Control,” a new collaboration in preparation for Logic’s forthcoming album, Vinyl Days.

For his part, Bobby Tarantino pays tribute to his co-star on the track, reminiscing about the blog era. “2010, I remember when I was living in my godmother’s in G-Burg, that’s my word,” he raps. “Bumpin’ Mac Miller, K.I.D.S., Kush & O.J., Wiz / Lookin’ in the mirror, I’m hoping it’s his day…Logic bringin’ it back to that rap shit / That 2DopeBoyz, DatPiff.”

Meanwhile, Wiz reflects on his impact. “We ain’t goin’ back and forth,” he raps. “I ain’t just start multiple trends, I opened doors / Provided a style for you and yours / I made the class, you studied the course / Game’s to be sold, not told, hope that you could afford it…More concerned with stocks and mortgages than little boy shit.”

“Breath Control” is the latest in a string of singles off Logic’s forthcoming album, Vinyl Days, which is due June 17. The project is slated to feature Action Bronson, AZ, The Game, and DJ Premier, among others. Listen to “Breathe Control” below.

Lizzo — “Grrrls”

Lizzo has been on quite a streak of new singles since last year’s “Rumors” with Cardi B. Shortly thereafter, she released “About Damn Time” and is now back with a brand new single, “Grrrls.”

Seemingly pulling inspiration from the Beastie Boys song “Girls” in the opening of the cut, Lizzo goes on to sing and rap about her best friend. “That’s my girl, we codependent,” she raps. “If she with it, then I’m with it / Yeah, we tussle, mind your business.”

She keeps going with that theme in the verses. “I’ma spazz, I’m about to knock somebody out / Yo, where my best friend? / She the only one I know could talk me off the deep end.”

“Grrrls” was produced by Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin, ILYA, Max Martin, and Pop Wansel. It’s the latest single from what could be Lizzo’s forthcoming album. It follows “About Damn Time,” which is currently sitting at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Listen to ”

STREAMED: SZA Re-Ups For “Ctrl (Deluxe)” Pharrell Connects With 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator For “Cash In Cash Out” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com