The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s not looking good for Chloe and Halle Bailey as both of their men have been arrested.

TMZ sources says that LAPD pulled over the 24-year-old rapper, DDG on Monday for reckless driving as he was in his Lamborghini.

Police searched his car and said they found a gun, leading to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

DDG Arrested For Reckless Driving in Lambo & Gun Possession was originally published on rnbphilly.com