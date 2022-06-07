Slim Thug Breaks His Silence On Senseless Gun Violence

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Texas legend Slim Thug , speaks on the passing of Atl rapper Trouble. Value , respect, and common sense was the energy of the moral of this vid. Slim drops actual factual.

Since it was a “domestic dispute” over female, Slim drops pure gems as to the reality of stupid actions. Press play for the new rules of the game . Lame alert for the killer of Trouble, because as he

goes to jail, the female is still out free and living her life.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)