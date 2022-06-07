The Nineteen: Meet Cimone Key, President and Chief Executive Officer of CK Creative Studio

T HE NINETEEN

Cimone Key is the founder and chief executive officer of CK Creative Studio, the first Black-owned branding and interactive agency in Dallas, Texas with a breathtaking integrative Louisiana-themed shared office space for innovators, founders, and self-driven creatives to thrive together in a creative and inclusive environment.

Through her resilience and leadership, Cimone Key has emerged as a leading expert, advocate, and voice for the next generation of creative change-makers. By creating a table where all are welcome, she continues to spearhead a new direction for Dallas businesses, culture, and society.

Since CK Creative Studio launched in 2015, at the age of 24, Cimone has acquired Adidas, Amazon, Boys and Girls Club, Capital One, Chimy’s, City of Dallas, Live Nation, National Football League (NFL), Neiman Marcus, and Sally Beauty as her clientele.

She promotes an inclusive and diverse environment and is a proud advocate of minorities in S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineer, Art, Mathematics). She is also the creator of Black Creative Table, a visual podcast where she lends her perspective as a creative who is breaking down barriers and shares her own teachable moments with complete transparency and authenticity.

