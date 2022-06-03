Coco Jones Shows Us That ‘Love Is War’ On New Amazon Original Song

As part of “Credit the Culture,” Amazon Music‘s celebration of Black Music Month, ascending R&B star and Bel-Air actress Coco Jones dropped a brand-new Amazon Original song named ‘Love Is War.’

We find Coco dropping off an emotionally vulnerable performance over a lush orchestral arrangement on the never-before-heard song. The impressive new song can be heard now only on Amazon Music on the R&B Rotation playlist or by simply asking “Alexa, play the Amazon Original from Coco Jones” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Jones learned ambition early on growing up in Nashville, Tennessee. Her father played in the NFL and her mother was also a singer. Although she dropped music in her early years, she’s now really stepping into the rich R&B career she deserves after signing with High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

Music isn’t Coco’s only passion though. She’s been on the big screen (film and TV) since she was tween. She currently stars as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock‘s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. Considering her interests, it only makes sense that she found her way into acting through song. She was first a recurring guest on Disney’s musical sketch comedy, ‘So Random!’ then in the network’s TV movie ‘Let It Shine’ in 2012 where she was the golden-voiced love interest. Although she’s been acting and singing for quite some time, music was first. With the help of her mom, she started recording at the age of 9.

It’s been a long time coming but the multi-faceted Jones is ready to launch her music career with a brand of R&B as soulful as it is relatable and as diary-honest as it is marked by powerful storytelling.

Although Coco Jones’ Amazon Original is the latest part of “Credit the Culture,” it definitely isn’t the only one. Amazon Music will be releasing additions Amazon Originals from some of the most exciting up and coming artists, including rapper/R&B crooner Yung Bleu; artist, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist bLAck pARty; and more. Customers can also tune in to Amazon Music’s Black Culture Radio, a multi genre station highlighting Black artists from across genres, regions and generations. Later this month, Amazon Music will debut Diaspora, a new playlist that will serve up the hottest new music across, hip-hop, afrobeats, and R&B—all on one unified playlist. On June 10th, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch will also will also stream an orchestral tribute to Biggie Smalls, featuring music arranged and conducted by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, and appearances by The Originals and several special guests. Exclusive Biggie Smalls merch—including limited-edition t-shirts commemorating the livestream—will also be available for pre-order at amazon.com/biggie and in the Amazon Music app.

How are you feeling about Coco’s new song? Let us know in the comments. HAPPY BLACK MUSIC MONTH!

Coco Jones Shows Us That ‘Love Is War’ On New Amazon Original Song was originally published on globalgrind.com