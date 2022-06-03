Ohio Teachers Could Be Armed Before The End Of The Year

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

As the gun debate continues in America, some state leaders are taking the stand that more guns are needed to stop gun violence.

In Ohio, Republican lawmakers approved legislation that will allow school workers, including teachers to carry guns without extensive hours of training. House Bill 99 comes just a week after 19 children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school. Governor Mike DeWine is set to sign the bill into law later this month. DeWine also announced that he will provide $100 million for security upgrades in schools and $5 million for colleges.

Republicans believe the bill could prevent school shootings, but Ohio Democrats think it sends the wrong message. The bill is opposed by major law enforcement groups, gun controls advocates, as well as the state’s teacher’s unions.

Some school officials in the state have publicly spoken out against House Bill 99. Chris Varwig, a TPS school board member told 13 ABC they want no parts of the bill.

“Their job is to teach our students,” said Varwig. “That’s what their job is and they do it well. The last thing we need to do is add a firearm in their possession on a daily basis. That’s ludicrous and that’s not going to happen at TPS.”

If the bill is signed into law, school workers in Ohio would need only 24 hours of initial training, then up to eight hours of annual requalification training.

Teachers carrying guns into the classroom has been a contentious topic of debate in 2022. Mass shootings are on the rise and citizens are demanding action from their politicians and state leaders.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, 68% of Americans favor requiring criminal and mental background checks for all those buying guns, including at gun shows or private sales.

Republicans seem to believe that Americans want more guns, but they don’t. They just want sensible gun laws. Putting more guns into schools doesn’t sound sensible, it sounds like chaos.

“While I do not speak for all teachers, I do believe I speak for the vast major of educators when I say arming teachers and bringing more guns into schools is a bad idea and one that actually fosters a greater sense of fear, anxiety, and panic into our workplace,” Otsego High School Principal Kevin O’Shea told 13 ABC. “This is just another burden placed on teachers and one that makes most of us feel much less safe.”

