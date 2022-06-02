The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

This week on The Undressing Room, the ladies break down the economic imbalance between Black women and men in the dating world. Plus, does going on a reality show cause issues within the marriage? Next, they talk about Hollywood; careers going downhill and microaggressions in the film industry.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Why is it treated differently when women cheat?

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Single Black Female’ | Episode 70 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com