Chicago Woman Rescued After Being Chained & Sexually Assaulted In Abandoned Home

The thought of someone being held in captivity against their will is a fear many of us share, so much so that it’s become a lucrative shock plot in many Hollywood thrillers over the years. However, there’s nothing entertaining about the reality of sadistic imprisonment.

A Chicago woman sadly became one of the latest victims after police found her chained up with signs of sexual assault in an abandoned house in West Pullman.

As detailed in a report by WGN 9 Chicago (seen above), the victim was only discovered this past Saturday (May 21) after activist Antione Dobine heard her banging and screaming as he talked with a fellow resident nearby the abandoned house in the Far South Side neighborhood. He soon went live on Facebook to document the whole ordeal, describing the woman’s condition by stating, “She was handcuffed and chained and said she had been in there for a week. She said [her captor] sexually assaulted her twice.”

Further information on this heinous crime below, via WGN 9 News:

“The 36-year-old woman, whom WGN News is not naming, says she was held captive and sexually assaulted inside a West Pullman home for four to five days. The woman was walking to a neighborhood store last week when she says she ran into a man she had previously encountered.

‘I ended up bumping into him and he was like, ‘you know, come here for a minute,” the woman said.

According to the woman, the male offender grabbed her.

The woman said the male offender, allegedly in his 60s, took her to a vacant house in the 119th block of S. Eggleston. The woman adds that she was taken to the basement and dragged to the attic.

‘He raped me twice,’ the woman said. ‘He left me in there handcuffed and chained.’

The woman said the suspect chained her by the ankles. She said her daily cries for help went unanswered until around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.”

Dobine, along with West Pullman resident Louis Walton-Muhammed, point to the bigger issue (outside of inhumane imprisonment and sexual assault) being the neighborhood’s problem with vacant properties. “Let’s open the abandoned homes,” Walton-Muhammed suggested, further adding, “Let’s walk through the homes. Let’s do a search. Let’s lock it back up and make sure everything is OK.” Dobine is now looking to raise money that could possibly turn many vacant homes into community resource centers.

The assailant is still at large, last spotted by Dobine fleeing the house in a blue jean corduroy jacket. He’s believe to be around 5’8 in height. Stay safe, Chi-Town.

Chicago Woman Rescued After Being Chained & Sexually Assaulted In Abandoned Home