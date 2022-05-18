Peep The Trailer To Hulu’s ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s going on four years since up and coming rap star XXXTENTACION was murdered in his home state of Florida and though he’s been gone since 2018 he still holds a space near and dear to his fans hearts.

Now Hulu will be delving into the life and times of the most streamed Soundcloud artist of all-time in the new film, Look At Me: XXXTENTACION, which hardcore XXXTENTACION fans will surely appreciate. Comprised of archive footage of X while he was experiencing his ascension in the rap game and commentary from close family, friends, and “romantic partners,” Look At Me is the film that XXXTENTACION fans have been waiting for since his untimely death.

“For someone struggling very openly, to put that on a stage and to offer it up for public consumption, I think is a very special type of courage and service that artists do. [X] was open about his issues. He didn’t necessarily win his battle before we lost him, but he gave us a space to talk about mental health and his internal struggle,” says director Sabaah Folayan about the film slated to drop on May 26.

Check out the trailer for Look At Me: XXXTENTACION below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it premiers on May 26th.

