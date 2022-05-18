The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Although we expect celebrities to possess the best that life can offer, in reality many of them are simply struggling just to keep up with appearances.

Lil Meech, lead actor in the hit STARZ series BMF, has reportedly been arrested for allowing a love for expensive jewelry lead him to stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

TMZ broke the story of Meech, born Demetrius Flenory Jr., being booked on two counts of first-degree grand theft in addition to a separate count of organized fraud from a few months ago on March 14.

More info below, via TMZ:

“Cops say the actor walked into Miami’s Haimov Jewelers back in February and put a down payment on the Richard Millie using his $80,000 platinum Rolex, but he allegedly failed to pay the remaining $200K balance and never returned the watch.

Cops also accuse him of trying to trade the watch for a different Richard Millie piece at a different store.

Records show Meech was released on bond the same day he was arrested. Lil Meech hasn’t reacted to charges publicly, but he recently posted an Instagram photoshoot to let fans know he’s unbothered.”

The 22-year-old actor, who made his big break in Hollywood on the critically-acclaimed new series by 50 Cent, seemed to take the arrest in stride based on a recent Instagram photo (seen above) where he appears fashionably unbothered. It seems a bit odd that Lil Meech would attempt to steal jewelry given the seriously iced-out BMF chain he’s been known to rock around his neck.

We pray that everything works out for the budding actor, especially with Season 2 of BMF scheduled to begin filming soon in Atlanta. Even Mo’Nique is joining the cast!

Free Lil Meech! 'BMF' Actor Demetrius Flenory Jr. Arrested For Stealing $250K Watch

