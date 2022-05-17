The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Dallas Maverick’s superstar, Luka Doncic just sent Chris Paul and his Phoenix Suns team home for the remainder of the NBA playoffs and while many are giving Doncic his flowers for pulling off what seemed like an impossible feat, Lil Wayne is throwing dirt on his name instead.

After Luka and the Dallas Mavericks completely destroyed the team with the best record in the NBA this season in the Phoenix Suns in a high stakes game 7, Wayne took to Twitter to call Luka a “H*” as his close friend, Chris Paul is once again not going to be able to get that elusive championship ring that alludes him.

While we’re sure this is just the CP3 fan in Wayne talking, Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban took issue with his franchise player being called a street walker and clapped back at Wayne with a tweet of his own with a picture of Wayne at the game and a caption that read “It’s a shit show, put you front row.”

The post Mark Cuban Claps Back At Lil Wayne for Calling Luka Doncic A “Ho” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Mark Cuban Claps Back At Lil Wayne for Calling Luka Doncic A “Ho” was originally published on hiphopwired.com