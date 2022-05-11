Rapper Gunna In Fulton County Jail On RICO Charge

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Gunna is in custody in Fulton County Jail and facing RICO charges. The Atlanta rapper was named in the indictment, along with Young Thug, that came down on Monday (May 9) accusing his YSL label of participating in a myriad gang racketeering crimes.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gunna, born Sergio Giavonni Kitchens, 28, was booked into the Fulton jail on early Wednesday morning (May 11).

Gunna is facing one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Per the 88-page indictment, the Young Stoner Life label and its affiliates are a gang (Young Slime Life) involved in crimes like drug dealing and murder, amongst others. Besides Young Thug, Gunna was the most prominent and successful artist in the crew. His latest album, DS4Ever, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard.

The indictment names 28 defendants with 56 counts related to gang and conspiracy activity. Some of the felonies Gunna is accused of include receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Gunna and Thug were arrested back in 2017 for drug possession after a traffic stop. The former was hit with a misdemeanor but Thugger was indicted for drug charges that are still pending.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said these charges are being pursued due to the violence it is allegedly causing in the community. She also readily admitted that social media has been “wonderful tool” in assembling the case against the defendants. For the more serious charges, some defendants are looking at life in prison.

We’re not sure about Gunna, yet, but don’t expect Young Thug to be out on bond anytime soon, if ever.

