Montana Love (18-0-1, 9 KOs) is the pride of Cleveland and he’s not taking it for granted.

In a nearly 10-minute exclusive interview with Micah Dixon of Z1079, Love talked about his latest victory over Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, a 12-round bout that Love won by decision. He also spoke about what it’s like preparing for world-class fights, what young fighters should be focused on, and who he’d like to see in his next match.

Check out the interview below and make sure to give Cleveland’s own Montana Love his flowers!

Cleveland’s Own Montana Love Talks Next Opponent and More in Exclusive Interview With Z1079 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com