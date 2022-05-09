[VIDEO] Kendrick Lamar "The Heart Part 5"

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The wait is finally over! Kendrick Lamar is back and Hip hop is celebrating it! The world got a glimpse of K Dot for the first time in a long time when he performed halftime with Snoop, Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J Blige and Anderson .Paak at this year’s Super Bowl. In April, he announced that he was releasing a new album on May 13th titled “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”

The album is due on March 13th and just days before the release, Kendrick returned with a new song called “The Heartbeat Part 5” – a single shot video of the Compton native rapping as his face changes into O.J Simpson, Kanye West, Will Smith and even Jussie Smollet’s face. Watch it below.

