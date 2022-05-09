The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The flawless and fashion-forward influencer Lori Harvey is serving style inspiration on the internet, and we’re taking notes. The model and SKN by LH owner posed in a bright green silk shirt by Valentino, and partnered the look with orange Bottega Veneta platforms and a Christian Dior purse.

Harvey captioned the photos, “What was said?”

I know that’s right! The 25-year-old entrepreneur has been generating a lot of wins as of late. She was recently featured as the covergirl forThe Zine, Instagram’s newest trend guide. Last week, she celebrated retailer Violet Grey picking up her skincare band both in-stores and online.

In a post she wrote, “@sknbylh is officially online and in-stores @violetgrey !!!!! When I started my skincare line I always said one of my goals was to get my 5 step system #VioletCodeApproved by their Committee of Industry Experts and I’m excited to say the approval was unanimous! Brb still crying 🥹 ”

This is a major win for Harvey, and it looks like she’s just getting started. We love this for her. Between her growing brand and her great taste in fashion, the socialite has become one of our favorite celebrities to watch. What do you think?

Lori Harvey Flexes In A Silk Valentino Shirt, And We’re In Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com