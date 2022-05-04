The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Even though he doesn’t drop nearly as much material as he used to back in the day, Fabolous is still one of the game’s most talented lyricists and in his latest freestyle proves why he’s still that dude on the mic.

For his visuals to “Cheerio Freestyle,” Fabolous kicks back in his fancy digs in the sky where he fixes himself a bowl of cereal while dropping bars and flexing some heavy ice. Fabolous got himself milk in a glass bottle so you know he balling out in the supermarket too.

Back in the salon, Keke Palmer gets her hair did and in her clip for “Bottoms Up 2.0” Keke gets her stylists and customers to turn up alongside her to show that her salon is just as lit as any club. We can’t wait to see her in NOPE.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kehlani, Baby Stone Gorillas, and more.

FABOLOUS – “CHEERIO FREESTYLE”

KEKE PALMER – “BOTTOMS UP 2.0”

KEHLANI – “UP AT NIGHT”

BABY STONE GORILLAS – “LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION”

FREDO BANG – “STREET LIGHTS”

SPOTEMGOTTEM – “CREEP WHEN I SLEEP”

DOUGIE B – “I’M BACK”

MONTANA OF 300 & NO FATIGUE – “REGGIE MILLER”

Fabolous “Cheerio Freestyle,” Keke Palmer “Bottoms Up 2.0” & More | Daily Visuals 5.4.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com