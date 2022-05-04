It’s Funny But It’s Not, 8 Dave Chappelle Attacker Memes

SMH! Just when we thought comedy shows could go back to normal some weirdo tries it with A-List comedian Dave Chappelle at the “Netflix is a Joke” festival at the Hollywood Bowl. The man whose face we can see clearly here..

apparently attempted to bomb rush the stage! Rumors say that “replica gun” he had in his hand was actually a secret knife. Luckily no one got hurt-well except the attacker and social media was quick to humiliate the daredevil with a plethora of very creative memes. Take a look at some of the most well thought out expressions-and try not to laugh, because it’s really not funny.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack