Dallas TikTok Star, Lil Eaarl Premieres ‘Bend It Ova 2.0’ Video[WATCH]

With back to back viral TikTok hits and over 300k followers, it's safe to say this Dallas artist unique twist to the boogie and bounce sound will make you move! "Bend It Ova 2.0" featuring Tay Money.

The original track for “Bend it Ova”, released on Dec. 10th. received over 1 million views on youtube and over 70k videos made to the sound on Tiktok. Lil Eaarl enlisted another fellow hometown artist, Tay Money whose last two singles “Bussin ” and “The Assignment” have also seen extreme viral success with over 25 million views on youtube and over 100 million streams across streaming platforms.

“Utilizing the power of dance challenges, Lil Eaarl aims to bring back the quintessential boogie bounce sound back, Lil Eaarl, enlisting top producer, Q Smith on the Beat, known for record breaking hits “Halle Berry” and manager to acts as Dorrough and Yung Nation, together the two have introduced the Dallas born sound back to a new generation.”

