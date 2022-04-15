Ron DeSantis Proposes Racist Congressional Redistricting

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on a mission. It’s a congressional redistricting mission—which is to say, it’s a mission to de-Blackify a congressional district in the state of Florida.

On Tuesday, the governor who hates critical race theory but keeps proving it necessary confirmed his plan to make a change that, according to the Tampa Bay Times, “will dismantle a congressional district designed to help Black voters living in the former plantation territories of North Florida.” (Whaaaah? A white Republican wants to dismantle historic civil rights protections for Black people? You don’t say.)

“I think that what they’ll produce will be something that will be acceptable to folks and obviously we’d get my signature for proposing it,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing news conference in Miami. “It will, though, have North Florida drawn in a race-neutral manner.”

From the Times:

DeSantis cited Cooper v. Harris, a 2017 case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-3 that the North Carolina General Assembly engaged in “unconstitutional racial gerrymanders” by relying on race too heavily when it drew two congressional districts following the 2010 Census.

DeSantis said the current Congressional District 5, which stretches across North Florida from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, linking urban and rural Black voters in a region that was home to the slave plantations of the 1800s, “divvies up people based on the color of their skin.”

“That is wrong,” he said. “That is not the way we’ve governed in the State of Florida. There has never been a district of that length and that shape that has been justifiable.”

We really don’t need to ask whether DeSantis has also scrutinized predominately white congressional districts the same way. It’s pretty damn clear he has no interest in racially neutralizing all of Florida—just the parts that have too many negroes gathering in one spot. DeSantis is essentially engaging in the congressional redistricting version of calling the police to break up the large crowds of minorities who are making their Karen neighbors nervous.

He also seems to understand that his proposal, if enacted, will end in litigation. He just doesn’t seem to care so long as all this Florida Blackness is contained when people go to the ballot box.

“You’re gonna have litigation either way,” he said. “But I think the odds are higher that a map that is race-neutral will be approved. And I think it’s more likely that one that did that kind of intentional drawing would be ruled to violate the 14th Amendment.”

Really, I just wish DeSantis wasn’t such a coward that he just can’t be honest and say what this arbitrary move is really about—Black people don’t vote Republican, so Black voting power needs to be diminished.

“This is the most overtly racist action that you can do,” Democratic state Sen. Randolph Bracy said Thursday in regards to DeSantis’ white-tastic proposal, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “The fact he has the gall to do something like this clearly shows what he thinks of minorities and Black voters. It’s stunning in this day and age he would try to wipe out Black representation.”

OK, let’s just acknowledge that, at this point, nothing racist done by DeSantis is “stunning.” This is the governor who proposed an ant-CRT bill that essentially bans lessons that make white people feel “discomfort,” and then months later, he backed podcaster Joe Rogan and said he shouldn’t have apologized for his use of the n-word or for referring to a Black neighborhood as the Planet of the Apes. Because who cares about Black “discomfort?”

This is the same Ron DeSantis who signed a bill that basically protected motorists who hit Black Lives Matter protesters with their vehicles.

And as far as voting rights are concerned, DeSantis has already gone out of his way to make it clear that he wants to keep as many undesirables from voting as possible. Why else was he fighting so hard to restrict felons from voting despite the fact that Florida voters overwhelmingly approved the restoration of voting rights for felons? In the mind of a white nationalist, fewer felons voting means fewer non-whites voting, which means more power to Republicans.

DeSantis’ new redistricting plan “is a continued scheme by DeSantis to erase minority access districts in Congress in order to create more seats for the Republican Party,” says U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (D-Florida), “whose sprawling North Florida District 5 would be transformed into a more Republican-friendly Duval County only district,” the Sentinel reported.

As usual, Republicans like DeSantis only suddenly see race problems in America when it’s time to protect or unleash the power of whiteness. They don’t see color until it’s on a congressional map, apparently. Go figure.

A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson 25 photos Launch gallery A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson 1. WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 7: President Joe Biden Congratulates Ketanji Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Ketanji Brown Jackson Vote Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. Ketanji Brown Jackson Vote Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. Reaction to the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, on April 07 in Washington, DC. Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. Reaction to the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, on April 07 in Washington, DC. Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. President Joe Biden Congratulates Ketanji Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. President Joe Biden Congratulates Ketanji Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. President Joe Biden Congratulates Ketanji Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Photos: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's Historic SCOTUS Confirmation A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson [caption id="attachment_4316453" align="aligncenter" width="714"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] The confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will forever be etched into the history books as a monumental moment for Black people. Jackson is the first Black woman and only the third Black person to ever sit on the highest court in America. Her confirmation will be taught in schools and celebrated in households all over the country. Her ideology could help sway the court for the next 30 years. The 51-year-old also becomes the second-youngest member of the Court, behind Justice Amy Coney Barrett who is 50. When history is in the moment, we rarely think about how it will be perceived in the future, but one thing is for sure. Pictures live forever. All of the hatred, disrespect, and racism that Republican senators threw at Justice Jackson wasn't enough to break her determination to make history. Let's face it, their hate for her was real. Jackson stayed steadfast throughout the hearing, touting her record and experience as her most important and relevant attributes. “I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said during the hearing. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.” From Tucker Carson demanding to see her LSAT scores to Josh Hawley's lies about her record on child abuse, to Ted Cruz's obsession with a baby book named "Antiracist Baby," GOP senators tried their hardest to destroy this Black woman's credibility–but they failed. (And we're gonna celebrate that.) Jackson's support was far-reaching. From civil rights and legal organizations to the law enforcement community, including the Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police, there was no question she was the right candidate. She even had support from conservative legal and judicial voices, including retired Judges Thomas Griffith, Michael Luttig, and David Levi, who endorsed Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. To make sure we always have a way to look back and celebrate this wonderful accomplishment, we've created a photo album of the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. This album is meant to be bookmarked and shared with friends and family. As Justice Jackson begins her lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court, let's always remember her confirmation and how proud it made us. Check out the photo album below.

Ron DeSantis Proposes Racist Congressional Redistricting was originally published on newsone.com