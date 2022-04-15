Rihanna Pulls Up To Ulta Beauty For An Over The Top Fenty Beauty Haul

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Rihanna is still celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty products in Ulta Stores and took to Twitter yesterday to share a Fenty Beauty x Ulta Beauty haul and we’re like same sis!

In the video, the gorgeous mother to be is seen driving up to her local Ulta Beauty where she’s ready to pick up her curb side Fenty Beauty order. Once she receives her products, she then presses record on her smart phone and shows fans all of her favorite Fenty Beauty products in an over the top haul that we couldn’t relate to more. “Okay I got my Ulta Haul because you know Fenty Beauty is at Ulta now!” the Bajan beauty explained in the video. She then began sharing all of her goodies, holding them up one by one and telling viewers, “this is pro filter foundation. Pro filter is the GOAT because it’s frickin’ fantastic. And most of all, there’s a shade for everyone out there.”

She continued, “Also, I got me some Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter. I made this for people who like options because you know, me, I like options.” After testing the highlighter, she then pulled out the Invisimatte Blotting Powder. “This says good bye to grease, just like that. I don’t leave home without this product. Back to new.”

She then pulled out everybody’s favorite product: the Gloss Bomb lip gloss. “It is the best lip gloss out here on the market,” she explained and we can’t help but agree!

The beauty then began showing the rest of her makeup goods from her Ulta Beauty haul before ending the video to reveal that she was actually in a huge pick-up truck, grabbing a ton of Fenty Beauty products!

Check out the cute video below.

What’s your favorite Fenty Beauty product?

