The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s hard to believe the Combs sisters are now teenagers making red carpet appearances. It feels like Kim Porter and Sean Combs were cradling D’Lila and Jessie just yesterday, while Chance was just two years old. Now the twins, 14, and Chance, 16, walk in runway shows and serve looks on the red carpet.

Last night the trio attended The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, and they looked phenomenal. D’Lila and Jessie wore blue and pink plaid Area dresses with feather trim on the shoulders, while Chance went for a classic powder pink Dolce & Gabbana feathered cocktail dress.

There may be a few years between the twins and Chance, but they operate more like triplets. The trio wore box braids with their ensembles, and each paired their looks with strappy sandals. Stylist Jun Choi managed to find fun, flirty, age-appropriate dresses perfect for the red carpet.

The Daily Front Row’s annual fashion show morphed into a family affair when Quincy Combs joined his sisters at the event. He oozed retro vibes in an animal print suit and black shades. You got to love a man that doesn’t take himself seriously all the time.

Watching the Combs’ daughters grow into beautiful and talented young ladies is a treat. They slayed these red carpet looks, and they’re just getting started! What do you think? Did you love their ensembles?

DON’T MISS…

Daddy-Daughter Duo: Diddy Brings His 16-Year-Old Daughter Chance As His Date To The 2022 Oscars

Diddy’s Daughters Slay At Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Remembering Kim Porter On What Would Be Her 51st Birthday

The Combs’ Sisters Light Up The Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: