Child Support-less Blac Chyna Sets Her Attention On Lawsuit Against Kardashian Klan

Blac Chyna isn’t interested in keeping up with the Kardashians but she’s definitely getting her coins.

Less than one week after Blac Chyna took to social media to reveal she was losing three cars due to not receiving child support from either Tyga or Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna announced via a posted screenshot of her notepad that she is “refocusing her attention” on her legal dispute with the Kardashians over the cancellation of her reality show with then fiance, Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna.

“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days,” she wrote in the statement on Twitter. “When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS. I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”

As previously reported, the reality star and mother of two claimed she suffered “significant damages” in her initial October 2017 lawsuit as a result of Rob leaking nude photos of her during an explosive social media rampage, noting that the incident, along with influence from the Kardashian family, is what got her and Rob’s show axed.

“I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” she continued. “At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.”

According to documents obtained by People, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s legal team submitted a request preventing Chyna and her counsel from “referring to, commenting on, or presenting evidence or testimony pertaining to any of [the family]’s wealth or financial condition.” According to the document, the exception to this would be if “the jury returns a verdict for Plaintiff awarding actual damages and finds that any of the Defendants are guilty of malice, oppression or fraud.”

The Kardashians and Jenners previously filed a demurrer asking for dismissal of the case in late 2017, but it was rejected by the courts in 2018.

